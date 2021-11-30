Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,017,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.