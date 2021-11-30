Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $758,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Paylocity accounts for approximately 0.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $262.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.99 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,403 shares of company stock worth $47,886,587 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

