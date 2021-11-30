Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 16,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

RH stock opened at $596.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $652.81 and its 200 day moving average is $666.55.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

