Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Root by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Root by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROOT stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

