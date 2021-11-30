Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Discovery accounts for about 0.9% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

