SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $355.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,751,983. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

