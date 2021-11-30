Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €163.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €163.00 ($185.23) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €153.09 ($173.97).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU opened at €151.24 ($171.86) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.