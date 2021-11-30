Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the October 31st total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 982.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

SHNWF remained flat at $$47.70 during trading on Tuesday. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. Schroders has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

