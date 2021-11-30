Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

