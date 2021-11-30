Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

