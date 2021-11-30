Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Boosted by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

