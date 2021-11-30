Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 111,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.