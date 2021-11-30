Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after acquiring an additional 527,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05.

