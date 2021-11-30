Scotiabank Lowers Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.85

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of NCU traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.61. 1,319,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$3.15.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.