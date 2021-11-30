Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,639.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $580,451.38 and $32,639.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,581.64 or 0.08073831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,031.92 or 1.00502483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021953 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

