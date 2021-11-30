Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after purchasing an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.