Semux (SEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Semux has a market cap of $14,639.66 and $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00102047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009679 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007007 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006214 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003325 BTC.

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

