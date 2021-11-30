Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $348,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,809,263 shares of company stock worth $628,876,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $336.28 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.27. The firm has a market cap of $935.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

