Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 6,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,740 shares of company stock worth $119,796,335. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

