Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SENX stock opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.50.

In other news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak bought 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

