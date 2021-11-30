Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 46247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 571.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 175,591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

