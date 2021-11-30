ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 151.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $672.82 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $662.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.32. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.