ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 97.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $672.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 617.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

