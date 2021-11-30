Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 375,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

