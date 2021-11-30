Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,621.78.
Shopify stock opened at $1,567.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,480.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,449.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
