Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,567.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,480.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,449.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.