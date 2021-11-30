Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 82.2%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Citigroup upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

