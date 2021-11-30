Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Increases By 187.1%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 187.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

NYSE NIE traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,545. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

