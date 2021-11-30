Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Grows By 91.5%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,692,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,545,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

