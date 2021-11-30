Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 50.7%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.1 days.

AMDWF opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Get Amada alerts:

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.