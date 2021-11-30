Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 50.7%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.1 days.
AMDWF opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.
About Amada
