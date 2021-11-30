Short Interest in Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Drops By 43.9%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AZZUF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Azarga Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

