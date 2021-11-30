Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Decreases By 41.8%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 209.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 518,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 153,940 shares during the period.

BGY stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

