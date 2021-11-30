Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 73.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

