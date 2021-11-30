Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Increases By 219.6%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 219.6% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 76,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,637. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

