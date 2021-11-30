Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Rises By 306.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 306.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

