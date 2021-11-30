Short Interest in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Rises By 211.1%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the October 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CPTK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,545. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

