Short Interest in CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Rises By 235.4%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 235.4% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CURR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60.
About CURE Pharmaceutical
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.