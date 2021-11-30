Short Interest in CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Rises By 235.4%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 235.4% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CURR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Get CURE Pharmaceutical alerts:

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.