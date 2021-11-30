Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases By 117.0%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:KSM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.