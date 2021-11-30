Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Drops By 71.4%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.2 days.

EUTLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of EUTLF remained flat at $$12.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

