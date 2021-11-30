Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Rises By 387.4%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, an increase of 387.4% from the October 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Filo Mining stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

