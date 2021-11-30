Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Decreases By 46.2%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEP. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

FEP stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

