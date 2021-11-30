Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Increases By 115.4%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IF Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IROQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 1,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.74. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

