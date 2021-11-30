Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Rises By 281.6%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a growth of 281.6% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,558,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILUS stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

