Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. 19,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $81.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

