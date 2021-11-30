Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Decreases By 70.7%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the October 31st total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE VVR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,605. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.