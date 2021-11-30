Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Expands By 120.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926. JSR has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

