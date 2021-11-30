Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Increases By 288.0%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 288.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,336,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

