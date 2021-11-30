Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Increases By 84.2%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB remained flat at $$14.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

