Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Grows By 417.0%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a growth of 417.0% from the October 31st total of 167,200 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRIL opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

