Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expands By 120.5%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 906,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $809.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

