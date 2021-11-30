Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Grows By 326.7%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 326.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAN opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

