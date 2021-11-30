Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Grows By 326.7%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 326.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NAN opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
